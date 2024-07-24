2024 Training Camp Roster & Schedule Set

July 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads are nearing a return to action with the start of 2024 Training Camp set for Saturday, August 17th when players arrive for registration.

51 players are expected to participate in Training Camp this season which includes 28 forwards, 16 defencemen and seven goaltenders. Among the group will be forward Danny Walters who was chosen 11th overall in June's QMJHL Entry Draft and defenceman Carlos Handel of Germany who was Halifax's top pick in the recent CHL Import Draft while forward Shawn Carrier is another newcomer who was added in a trade with Moncton that saw Markus Vidicek head to the contending Wildcats. Goalie Mathis Rousseau, defenceman Brady Schultz and forward Braeden MacPhee make up the trio of overage players this year while there are 13 other returning players to the roster.

Players will take part in Green vs White Intrasquad games twice daily on Sunday, August 18th and Monday, August 19th which are free for fans to attend. See the schedule below.

The Moose will begin the preseason schedule with three games in the opening week of camp, including a pair of home contests at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth vs Cape Breton and Moncton on August 21st and 23rd. A limited amount of General Admission tickets to all Mooseheads preseason home games will go on sale on Tuesday, August 6th at 11am through Ticketmaster Account Manager here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mooseheads. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for youth 16 & under (plus applicable service fees).

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1-2 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Sunday, August 18th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Monday, August 19th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Tuesday, August 20th Preseason @ Cape Breton 7pm Centre 200 - Sydney

Wednesday, August 21st Preseason vs Cape Breton 7pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Thursday, August 22nd Practice 2pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Friday, August 23rd Preseason vs Moncton 7pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Saturday, August 24th Practice 11am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Sunday, August 25th Practice 10am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Monday, August 26th Practice 10am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Tuesday, August 27th Practice 10am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Wednesday, August 28th Practice 10am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Thursday, August 29th Practice 10am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

*Practice times subject to change

