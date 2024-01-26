2024 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Daily Specials

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced their special ticket packages, theme nights, and giveaways already this week. The final announcement of this week is the promotions set for the days of the week when the Timber Rattlers are at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Promotions:

TUESDAY: Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance. The tradition continues! Enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2. Wisconsin Distributors will provide Bud Light wristbands to identify fans above the legal drinking age on Tuesdays. Each wristband will be individually numbered with a winning number to be drawn each Tuesday night game for a lucky fan to win a prize compliments of Wisconsin Distributors.

WEDNESDAY: Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health. All Timber Rattlers Wednesday games are scheduled to start at 12:10pm. Fans who are 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, Timber Rattlers hat, and a voucher for a hot dog or brat and beverage for just $25 at every Wednesday home game courtesy of Network Health. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company. Sixteen-ounce craft beers are available for $3 to fans who are of legal drinking age during Thursday home games. Wander down to Brews on Third to try a local craft beer or check out the various concession stands around the stadium to find a new favorite. Everyone can have Cher-Make brats for $3 during Thursday home games.

FRIDAY: Postgame fireworks begin on Friday, May 31. Kids Run the Bases is scheduled for after every Friday home game for children twelve and under returns thanks to Menasha Corporation starting with Opening Night on April 5.

SATURDAY: Family Night. There are special events planned on Saturdays for everyone in the family to enjoy. Postgame Kids Run the Bases is sponsored by Meijer after every Saturday home game of the season. Postgame fireworks for Saturdays begin on June 1.

SUNDAY: Brewers Sundays. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear a new Brewers-themed jersey for most of their Sunday home games in 2024. These jerseys will be available in an online auction that will end after the game on September 1, the final Sunday home game of the regular season. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Timber Rattlers Give Back Foundation to be distributed to local charities. Bernie Brewer will visit the ballpark a few times and keep on alert for special Brewers Alumni to visit on Sunday, too. Pregame Catch on the Field and postgame autograph sessions are back as well.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bark in the Park with Tito's Handmade Vodka. Bring your good doggo out for Bark in the Park on April 7, May 4, May 30, June 30, July 5, August 4, and August 27. The left field berm is for canines and their owners at these games. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations are admitted for free to all Bark in the Park games courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka!

EVERY HOME GAME: Miller Lite Happy Hour returns with 16-ounce Miller Lite drafts available for $2 to those of legal drinking age for the first 30 minutes after the gates to the stadium open.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

