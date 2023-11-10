2024 The Herd "Game of the Month" Memberships Now Available

Back by popular demand, the Bisons have put "The Herd" game-of-the-month Membership on sale for the 2024 season with a special offer that makes one of the best, most unique deals at Sahlen Field even better. This flexible, perk-filled ticket pack already has OVER 50% IN SAVINGS, but if you join before the end of the year, you'll also get 4 FREE Opening Day Tickets *and a *FREE classic Bisons Bobblehead from one of our past seasons! JOIN THE HERD

What exactly is 'The Herd?' It's a ticket membership club that gives you 4 undated flex tickets for each month of the Bisons baseball season PLUS exclusive perks to use during each month of the season. Use the tickets each month in any combination for any game (excluding May 25 & July 3rd) and enjoy free perks for concession items or a special discount in the team's gift shops. The Herd members also are automatically included in exclusive Game-Used Merchandise Raffles *at the conclusion of each month of the season and get an exclusive *Bully Hill Party Deck Party during the team's game on June 25 against Syracuse.

And, if you order by December 31, 2023 for next season, we're also including 4 FREE Opening Day tickets to the Herd's season-opening showdown with the Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, on Friday, March 29, as well as a Bisons Bobblehead from a past season. That's over $100 of additional savings on a deal that is already 50% off. Herd Memberships are $288, which is as little as $72 for 7 games with perks if you go as a group of four. Solo, with a friend or as a group, The Herd is one of the best, most unique deals at the ballpark.

