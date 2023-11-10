Former Knights Semien & Robert Jr. Win American League Silver Slugger Awards

On Thursday, November 9, former Charlotte Knights sluggers Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) and Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers) were named as recipients of the 2023 American League Silver Slugger Award.

Robert Jr., who won the award for the first time in his career, hit .264 with 90 runs scored, 36 doubles, one triple, 38 home runs and 80 RBI in 546 at-bats with the White Sox in 2023. He recorded 75 extra-base hits, which were the most among AL outfielders and the most by a White Sox outfielder since Jermaine Dye in 2008. Semien, who won for the second time in his last three seasons, led the AL with 122 runs scored and 185 hits. He drove in 100 runs for the second time in his career and he led all second basemen in extra-base hits (73) and total bases (320)

LUIS ROBERT JR.- Charlotte Knights outfielder (2019)

In 2019, Robert hit .328 (165-for-503) with 108 runs scored, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases combined over 122 games with Winston-Salem (High-A), Birmingham (Double-A), and Charlotte (Triple-A). With the Knights, the Cuban native hit .297 (60-for-202) with 44 runs scored, 10 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 47 games. Robert finished the season as a member of the exclusive 30-30 club, swatting 32 home runs and stealing 36 bases.

During his remarkable run with the Knights in 2019, Robert had one four-hit game (8/13 vs. SWB) and 18 multi-hit games. He had three multi-homer games and 10 multi-RBI games. For his efforts that season, he was named the 2019 USA Today Minor League Player of the Year

MARCUS SEMIEN - Charlotte Knights infielder (2013-14)

Semien made his way to Triple-A with the Knights in 2013. In 32 games with the Knights that year during the team's final season in Fort Mill, SC, Semien hit .264 (33-for-125) with 20 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases. A year later, Semien was a key contributor for the Knights, who made their return to Charlotte, NC for the first time since 1988. The team opened Truist Field (then named BB&T Ballpark) on April 11, 2014. Although Semien wasn't there for Opening Knight, he made his way to Uptown Charlotte in June and quickly excelled on the diamond with the team.

In 2014, the California native began the season with the White Sox, but was optioned to the Knights on June 1. In 83 games with Charlotte before being promoted back to Chicago on September 2, he hit .267 (81-for-303) with 57 runs scored, 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. He ended up appearing in 64 games with the White Sox that year - his last in the organization. Overall with the Knights, he appeared in 68 games at shortstop over parts of two seasons and a total of 115 games (2013-14). He hit .266 with 77 runs scored, 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in his career with the Knights.

Congrats to both former Knights!

