2024 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - 2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 am online at BlueClaws.com.

The BlueClaws previously announced their 2024 promotional schedule, which you can see.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th at 6:35 pm. Among the other highlights:

Fireworks Nights - There will be 13 fireworks nights this year including Opening Night, July 4th, summer Fridays, and select bonus shows. Click here for more.

Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series - We will have three Summer Concert Series nights this year: The Snakes (June 29th), Splintered Sunlight (July 13th), and After the Reign (August 17th).

Bobblehead Nights - The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive bobbleheds of Bryson Stott on July 6th (thanks to RWJBarnabas Helath) and Alec Bohm on July 27th (thanks to Taylor Pork Roll).

Character Appearances - The Phillie Phanatic will be here on May 10th. Captain America and Ant-Man will be here on June 1st for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Spider-Man will be here on July 26th for Marvel Super Hero™ Night.

Star Wars Night - The BlueClaws go back to a galaxy far, far away on July 12th for Star Wars Night, presented by RWJBarnabas Health!

Holidays - The BlueClaws are home for Mother's Day on May 12th, Father's Day on June 16th (with a post-game catch on the field), and July 4th (presented by Camping World). Additionally, we will celebrate Halloween with Halfway to Halloween (presented by Moms of Business) on May 3rd and Christmas in July on July 25th presented by the New Jersey Lottery.

Presently, BlueClaws 5 & 10-game Membership Plans are on sale. These include tickets to the best games of the year. Plus, at each game, plan holders receive a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Finally, each plan comes with a bonus ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th. Click here for more information on BlueClaws Membership Plans or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

