2024 School Spirit Days Unveiled

The Lake Country DockHounds are proud to announce School Spirit Days!

School Spirit Days will pit Arrowhead School District, Kettle Moraine School District and Oconomowoc School District against each other in a friendly competition to see which school can generate a higher attendance at select DockHounds games this May.

"We don't want to just be in the community, we want to include the community in the things we do here," stated Bryan Giese, Marketing Manager for the DockHounds. "We really enjoy working with the area schools on different projects, including having their students and their community members be involved in things we do here. We felt this would be a great opportunity for us and the schools to work together."

The three area school districts will be celebrated during select DockHounds games in May. Each school has been designated a day as their school's spirit day and are encouraged to have various student groups involved in nearly all aspects of the DockHounds game. Everything from band to cheerleading, Deca to the art departments are provided opportunities to showcase their talents.

"The idea of these spirit days has really blossomed from an initial graphic design project that each school is conducting," explains Giese. "Each school agreed to run a contest with their graphic design students to create a T-shirt Toss design that we would throw out to our fans on specific days. What's come from that is a great community competition."

Each school has been provided a special fundraising link that they can use to sell tickets to their Spirit Day. For each ticket sold, the DockHounds will give back to the school district $3, and the district that sells the most tickets through their custom link will receive an additional $1 per ticket sold.

