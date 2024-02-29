Cougars Release 2023 Economic Impact Statement

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars released their Total Economic Impact Statement for 2023. Since 1991, the Cougars and their fans have provided a major economic impact to Kane County. Over the past 32 years, the Cougars mission to provide memorable and affordable family fun in a clean and safe environment has resulted in a major economic impact to the community that no one could have imagined back in 1991.

Here are some of the economic impact highlights since 1991:

Over 13 million fans attracted to Kane County

Over 20,000 jobs created in Kane County

Over $20,000,000 in foundation giving to local organizations in Kane County

Over $400,000,000 of total economic impact to Kane County

The Kane County Cougars open the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Full season tickets, group tickets and partial season tickets of 5-20 games are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 or tickets@kanecountycougars.com to purchase season or group tickets today.

Visit kccougars.com or follow the Cougars on Facebook,Instagram and X for more information about the 2024 season.

