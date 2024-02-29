KC's Own Dalton Moats Back with Monarchs for '24

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A hometown star is returning to the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff.

Dalton Moats, who was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, has re-signed with the reigning American Association champions for 2024.

"It's like I never left," Moats said. "To be home, have people I've grown up with, see them in the stands. That's what it's all about."

Moats attended Park Hill High School in Kansas City, where he played football and basketball as well as baseball. He was a mainstay of the Monarchs rotation in 2023, posting a 4.61 ERA over 14 games (13 starts). He allowed two runs or fewer in nine of those 14 outings.

Moats owns a career 3.57 ERA and walked just 2.7 batters per nine innings over six years of affiliated baseball.

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said Moats brings more to the team than just his numbers.

"Dalton has really good stuff, he's a good teammate, there's a lot of good things about him," Calfapietra said.

The Monarchs' home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Moats is the second hometown pitcher returning to the Monarchs' staff for 2024. He joins Grant Gavin, a St. Pius X grad who was a back-end bullpen arm for the Monarchs' 2023 championship team. Calfapietra said it's important to retain key players from the title-winning club.

"It's always good to have that little bit of that culture, the understanding of what we're all about, and how important winning is to the success that we have," Calfapietra said. "You can't have the manager and coaches constantly enforcing that. You need the players buying into that."

"It's that confidence that you have to have," Moats said. "There's no time for next week, tomorrow; it's now. It's every day."

The Royals drafted Moats in the 33rd round out of high school, but he elected to attend college. Moats got the call again in 2016, drafted in the 15th round by the Rays out of Delta State University. Moats signed with the team shortly afterward.

Though he was a starter in college, he was moved to a bullpen role in the minors. He reached High-A in 2017 and was promoted to Double-A Montgomery the following year.

Moats posted a 3.17 ERA in 2019 with Montgomery over 42 appearances, all but two out of the bullpen.

Find more information on the Monarchs, including tickets, schedule, and event details, at MonarchsBaseball.com.

