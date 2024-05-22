2024 QMJHL Entry Draft Presented by Fenplast June 7th and June 8th

May 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The QMJHL's Entry Draft will be held right here at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on June 7th and June 8th. This free-entry event gives you the opportunity to witness the future stars of hockey on one of the most important days of their career. We've put together a list of the must-know information for the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft.

We're ready to bring the excitement to Downtown Moncton and the Avenir Centre Plaza before and during the draft with live entertainment, a big screen streaming of the event outdoors in the plaza, and other exciting activations come draft day.

Important Information

This is a FREE ENTRY non-ticketed event - General Admission

**As this is a non-ticketed event, re-entry will be permitted**

Seating is first come first serve, but there will also be a livestream of The Draft on a big screen in the plaza outside of the Avenir Centre.

Schedule

FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH

4:00pm - Outdoor activities in the plaza outside the Avenir Centre

7:00pm - General Public Admission at Main Entrance (Gate 1)

8:00pm - Selection draft begins

SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH

8:30am - 10:30am - Outdoor activities in the plaza outside the Avenir Centre

9:00am - General Public Admission at Main Entrance (Gate 1)

10:00am - Selection draft resumes

