Two QMJHL Officials Selected for Memorial Cup
May 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that two of its officials have been selected by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which gets underway on May 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.
Referee Jeff Hopkins and linesman Jay Doiron will be our worthy representatives at the tournament, which will bring together the Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL champions), the London Knights (OHL champions), the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL champions) and the Saginaw Spirit (host team).
Jeff Hopkins, referee
1st Memorial Cup appearance
21 seasons
635 regular season games
93 playoff games
Jay Doiron, linesman
4th Memorial Cup appearance
24 seasons
521 regular season games
150 playoff games
Jeff Hopkins, arbitre/referee
Jay Doiron, juge de lignes/linesman
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024
- 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft Presented by Fenplast June 7th and June 8th - Moncton Wildcats
- Two QMJHL Officials Selected for Memorial Cup - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.