Two QMJHL Officials Selected for Memorial Cup

May 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that two of its officials have been selected by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to participate in the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which gets underway on May 24 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Referee Jeff Hopkins and linesman Jay Doiron will be our worthy representatives at the tournament, which will bring together the Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL champions), the London Knights (OHL champions), the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL champions) and the Saginaw Spirit (host team).

Jeff Hopkins, referee

1st Memorial Cup appearance

21 seasons

635 regular season games

93 playoff games

Jay Doiron, linesman

4th Memorial Cup appearance

24 seasons

521 regular season games

150 playoff games

Jeff Hopkins, arbitre/referee

Jay Doiron, juge de lignes/linesman

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.