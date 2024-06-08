2024 QMJHL Draft : Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte After Being Drafted by the Val-D'Or Foreurs
June 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte after being drafted by the Val-d'Or Foreurs
Check out the Val-d'Or Foreurs Statistics
