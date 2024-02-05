2024 Preliminary Promotional Schedule Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2024 season, presented by Catholic Health.

Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark will kick off the season on Thursday, April 25, when the Ducks take on the defending Atlantic League champion Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Beach Towels, courtesy of charter Ducks sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions.

The good times continue throughout Opening Weekend. Saturday, April 27, will feature the first of 15 postgame Fireworks Spectaculars to take place at the ballpark this season. The following afternoon, the first 1,000 fans will receive 2024 Magnet Schedules, courtesy of Atria Senior Living. The full Fireworks Spectacular schedule is as follows, with UBS Financial Services, Forte Construction/Tap Electric, Fairfield Properties, Good Samaritan University Hospital, Flagstar Bank, Farmingdale State College, Uncle Giuseppe's and the Suffolk County PBA presenting select shows:

Saturday, April 27

Thursday, July 4

Saturday, May 11

Saturday, July 20

Saturday, May 25

Saturday, July 27

Saturday, June 1

Saturday, August 3

Friday, June 21

Saturday, August 17

Saturday, June 22

Saturday, August 31

Tuesday, July 2

Saturday, September 14

Wednesday, July 3

Also highlighting the promotional schedule in 2024 will be five games that celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Ducks first-ever Atlantic League championship, won in 2004. Fans will have the opportunity to receive collectors' items celebrating this historic team, and a few key contributors to the championship could make an appearance at the ballpark too. Following are the scheduled dates for the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series:

Friday, April 26 - 2004 Atlantic League Champions Posters (first 1,500 fans)

Friday, May 24 - Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Wednesday, June 19 - Kimera Bartee Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Friday, July 26 - Justin Davies Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Wednesday, August 21 - Kevin Baez Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans)

Also new to the promotional schedule this season will be Fans' Choice Night on Thursday, August 20. This night will give fans the opportunity to personalize their experience at the ballpark by voting on things such as a giveaway item, music, food and drink specials and much more. Voting will run through July 31. For more information, please CLICK HERE.

Several other giveaway items and appearances are on the promotional schedule for this season, including:

Quackers, courtesy of Romeo's Fuel (first 1,000 fans) - Sunday, June 2

Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Petro Home Services (first 1,200 fans) - Thursday, June 13

Superhero Night with appearances by Spider-Man and Captain America and Kid's Health & Safety Expo, presented by Stony Brook Children's Hospital - Thursday, June 20

Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care (first 1,000 fans) - Sunday, July 21

Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of SCOPE Education Services (first 1,500 fans) - Thursday, August 8

QJ Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of The Anne V. Graziani Fund (first 1,500 fans) - Thursday, September 12

The Ducks are also planning several exciting theme nights for 2024, including:

Mother's Day Brunch - Sunday, May 12 (CLICK FOR MORE INFO) Bark in the Park - Saturday, May 27 (1:35 p.m.) and Monday, September 2 (CLICK FOR MORE INFO)

Golden Ticket Night - Thursday, May 30

Irish Heritage Night - Wednesday, July 10

Camp Day - Thursday, July 11

Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the Jewish Community Centers of Long Island - Sunday, August 18

Breast Cancer Awareness Night with Postgame Fireworks, presented by Uncle Giuseppe's - Saturday, August 31

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola - Sunday, September 15

Every game this year will include a chance to win an exciting prize, special offers or fun experiences as well. The following are the 2024 preliminary weekly promotions:

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday game offers the chance to win $25,000! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner. To be eligible, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service.

WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Wednesdays are for Ducks merchandise! Fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during Wednesday home games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2024 season (limit one voucher per person, per game). The Ducks will be highlighting special items at the Waddle In Shop throughout the season as well!

THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials from Ducks exclusive partners during every Thursday game throughout the ballpark. The special offers will change each game and be announced in advance. All fans will also be invited to enjoy the Duck Club restaurant/bar, normally reserved for season ticket, luxury suite and mini plan holders.

TAP ROOM FRIDAYS: Coming to a Friday game? We've got a special offer for you! As fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from The Tap Room to enjoy at any of their six locations.

L.I. MACARTHUR AIRPORT LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: During every Saturday home game, the Ducks will select a lucky seat in the ballpark. The fan holding the ticket to that seat will win an exclusive prize, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. Sign up at the Ticket Kiosk prior to the end of the third inning for your chance to win. In addition, every Saturday night will feature a postgame Fireworks Spectacular!

BETHPAGE SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Sundays are even more fun for families, courtesy of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. All fans will be invited down for a pregame catch on the field once the gates open. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to take part! After the game, all fans can take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases.

Individual tickets for all 2024 Ducks home games will go on sale Wednesday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting LIDucks.com, calling (631) 940-TIXX, or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office. Those purchasing tickets on February 7 will be entered into a raffle to win a Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

