2024 Opening Homestand Preview

May 15, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks begin the 2024 home schedule with a six game homestand beginning on Tuesday, May 21.

The Hawks will welcome in the Grand Junction Jackalopes to Memorial Stadium to kick off the 2024 baseball season.

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium

2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway (Project Filter): The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Memorial Stadium will receive a 2024 Magnetic Schedule, thanks to Project Filter.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2024HawksOpeningNight

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay22-2024

Thursday, May 23 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay23-2024

Friday, May 24 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay24-2024

Saturday, May 25 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

2024 Team Poster Giveaway (Alexander Clark Printing); The first 500 fans through the gates will take home a 2024 Team Poster.

Meet the Team Night ; After the game, fans will have the opportunity to join a meet and greet with players. Get photos and autographs from your favorite Boise Hawks!

Boise State Football Kicker/Punter, Jonah Dalmas Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football Kicker/Punter, Jonah Dalmas, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Jonah will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Dylan Anitok and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay25-2024

Sunday, May 26 vs. Grand Junction Jackalopes

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksMay26-2024

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.