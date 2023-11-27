2024 Mud Hens Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

November 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The weather outside may be frightful, but the thought of Mud Hens baseball is so delightful. Don't wait for the warmer weather. Get your single game tickets for our 2024 season, including Opening Day, today!

Reserve your seats for world-famous fun this spring and summer. You won't want to miss the great events, theme nights and giveaways we have planned for 2024, including:

Opening Weekend celebrations | March 29 - 31

Postgame fireworks every Saturday | June 1 - September

Special holiday celebrations for Mother's Day, Father's Day, July 3, and Labor Day

The return of Margaritaville and Boots and Baseball, plus several new theme nights!

