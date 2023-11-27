Premier Talent Relations Announces Celebrity Softball Game Benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital

Premier Talent Relations is delighted to announce the hosting of a Celebrity All-Star Softball Game, with all proceeds dedicated to benefiting the Golisano Children's Hospital. The exciting game is scheduled to take place on May 11th, 2024, at Innovative Field in Rochester, NY.

Tickets are available at: www.premiertalentrelations.com or at RedWingsBaseball.com

Event Highlights:

Date: May 11th, 2024

Location: Innovative Field, Rochester, NY

Game Time: 5:30 pm

This extraordinary event will showcase a fusion of local athletes from Rochester, NY, and media celebrities, including figures from Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball League, the National Hockey League, the Olympics, and Professional Wrestling. The celebrity lineup will feature individuals from local news outlets, radio stations, musicians, and more.

Team Roster:

Team Red Captain: Tim Redding, Churchville Chili Alumni, and former Major League Pitcher

Joined by Olympic Pole Vaulter Jenn Suhr, WBEE Morning Show Host TJ Sharp, and Buffalo Bill Hall of Famer Andre Reed, Brian Kozlowski, and among others.

Team Blue Captain: John Wallace, Greece Athena Alumni, and former NBA Player

Accompanied by Olympic Hockey Player Lyndsay Wall, WBEE Morning Show Host Bo Jaxon, former Major League Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth, Roland Williams and additional notable participants.

All proceeds from the Celebrity Softball Game will be directed to the Golisano Children's Hospital. This event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate local celebrities and athletes while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Ticket Information:

$40 - VIP (Limited Number of Meet and Greets)

$15 - 100 Section

$10 - 200 Section

Suites and sponsorship opportunities available

John Wallace (Team Blue Captain): "Team Blue is going to leave the other team feeling blue. Team Blue is taking over Rochester, NY on May 11th, 2024 - Come watch the takeover!"

Tim Redding (Team Red Captain): " Team Red is itchin' to have a little fun and leave Team Blue baskin' in the sun. Come out and support Team Red at Innovative Field and help the children of Golisano Children's Hospital."

For media inquiries, please contact: Joseph W. Lynch, CEO [email protected] 585-766-8769

