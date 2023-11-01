2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Flex Plans Go on Sale Black Friday

With it now being November and the holiday season upon us, the 2024 Honkers schedule will be out soon! This year, back by popular demand will be the 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Flex Plans! There will be two versions again this year. The first will be a Black Friday special, and the second a post Black Friday.

Both will include a 12 ticket plan. Fans can choose Grandstand Reserve or upgrade to Box Seats. Both will come with a Honkers hat, and a 10% merchandise and concession discount. Finally, there will once again be a jersey included! This year, it will be the Honkers teal jerseys that have been worn the past several years.

The Black Friday sale will run from 9 AM to 11:59 PM on November 24th. After midnight on November 25th will be the regular Kwik Trip Holiday Flex Plan (the price will be increased). Both plans are listed in the pictures below with the 2024 pricing. The Black Friday special will be an online exclusive. The standard six and 12 game Kwik Trip Flex Plans will be available after the 2024 schedule is released.

