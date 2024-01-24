2024 Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 7th

January 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale Wednesday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m.

All fans who order tickets on Feb. 7 will be entered into a raffle. One lucky grand prize winner will enjoy an exclusive Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience. Each ticket purchased on the opening day of individual ticket sales will count as one raffle entry. The Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience will take place on Sunday, September 15, and includes:

Owner's Luxury Suite for the game

Meet-and-Greet with Ducks manager Lew Ford

Join Lew for the pregame lineup card exchange

Ceremonial First Pitch

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for individual Ducks games during the 2024 season are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Fans can also get their tickets by calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday-Friday from 10:00-5:00. Additionally, the 2024 preliminary promotional schedule will be announced in advance of February 7 on LIDucks.com and the team's social media platforms (Facebook, X and Instagram).

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

