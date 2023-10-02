2024 Home Game Times Announced

The Arkansas Travelers announced the start times for their 2024 home schedule today. Opening Night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday, April 5, will have a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. The full game schedule was released earlier this month.

Standard home game times for the 2024 season are similar to past years. Tuesday through Thursday night games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with Friday night games starting at 7:05 p.m. Most Saturday contests will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, and all Sunday home games in 2024 will be played in the afternoon with a scheduled 1:35 p.m. start.

There are a few exceptions to the standard game times for next season. Three Tuesdays will be day games with April 16 and April 30 beginning at 11:05 a.m. and June 18 starting at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, April 20, will have a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, and Saturday, May 4, will start at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, will be a 6:05 p.m. start leading into the Independence Day holiday. The Travelers will also host their only Monday game of the year on July 1 with a first pitch time of 6:35 p.m.

A complete 2024 schedule with home game times can be found as a printable PDF and a scrollable list on Travs.com.

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

