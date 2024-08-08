2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Kilfoil, Canada Remain Perfect

The round-robin of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup concluded Wednesday as both Canada and Czechia finished with a perfect 3-0-0 record. Liam Kilfoil and team Canada made it a perfect 3-for-3 in the round-robin after a narrow 2-1 win over Sweden. Calgary's Ben Kindel and Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna scored while Brampton's Jack Ivankovic stopped 23 shots. Canada will face USA in Friday's semi-finals. Meantime, Mooseheads defenceman Carlos Händel scored his first goal of the tournament for Germany in a tough 12-3 loss to the Americans.

Day 3 results (Aug. 7, 2024)

Czechia 4-1 Finland

USA 12-3 Germany

Slovakia 3-2 Switzerland (OT)

Canada 2-1 Sweden

Czechia completed its round-robin with a 4-1 win over Finland that ensured them top spot in Group B. Calgary's Robin Svancara scored while Peterborough prospect Adam Novotny had two assists. Seattle prospect Matej Pekar also tallied a helper.

USA captain and Edmonton d-man Blake Fiddler had three points (1G, 2A) in a dominant 12-3 win over Germany that secured the Americans' spot in Friday's semi-final. The Soo's Travis Hayes also chipped in with an assist.

Sudbury prospect Jan Chovan had a goal and Quebec's Andreas Straka had an assist as Slovakia edged past Switzerland 3-2 in overtime. Swiss captain and Saint John's Florian Schenk had the game-tying goal with 5:57 to play.

Day 4 schedule (Aug. 9, 2024):

Germany vs. Slovakia - 2pm ET / 11am PT (5th vs. 6th)

Switzerland vs. Finland - 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT (7th vs. 8th)

Czechia vs. Sweden - 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT (semi-final)

Canada vs. USA - 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT (semi-final)

Canadian scoring leaders

Name Points CHL club

Cole Reschny 6 Victoria

Gavin McKenna 5 Medicine Hat

Émile Guité 5 Chicoutimi

Matthew Schaefer 5 Erie

Alex Huang 3 Chicoutimi

Where to watch:

Both semi-finals, as well as the 5th vs. 6th matchup, can be seen live on TSN Friday.

