2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Kilfoil, Canada Remain Perfect
August 8, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
The round-robin of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup concluded Wednesday as both Canada and Czechia finished with a perfect 3-0-0 record. Liam Kilfoil and team Canada made it a perfect 3-for-3 in the round-robin after a narrow 2-1 win over Sweden. Calgary's Ben Kindel and Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna scored while Brampton's Jack Ivankovic stopped 23 shots. Canada will face USA in Friday's semi-finals. Meantime, Mooseheads defenceman Carlos Händel scored his first goal of the tournament for Germany in a tough 12-3 loss to the Americans.
Day 3 results (Aug. 7, 2024)
Czechia 4-1 Finland
USA 12-3 Germany
Slovakia 3-2 Switzerland (OT)
Canada 2-1 Sweden
Czechia completed its round-robin with a 4-1 win over Finland that ensured them top spot in Group B. Calgary's Robin Svancara scored while Peterborough prospect Adam Novotny had two assists. Seattle prospect Matej Pekar also tallied a helper.
USA captain and Edmonton d-man Blake Fiddler had three points (1G, 2A) in a dominant 12-3 win over Germany that secured the Americans' spot in Friday's semi-final. The Soo's Travis Hayes also chipped in with an assist.
Sudbury prospect Jan Chovan had a goal and Quebec's Andreas Straka had an assist as Slovakia edged past Switzerland 3-2 in overtime. Swiss captain and Saint John's Florian Schenk had the game-tying goal with 5:57 to play.
Day 4 schedule (Aug. 9, 2024):
Germany vs. Slovakia - 2pm ET / 11am PT (5th vs. 6th)
Switzerland vs. Finland - 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT (7th vs. 8th)
Czechia vs. Sweden - 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT (semi-final)
Canada vs. USA - 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT (semi-final)
Canadian scoring leaders
Name Points CHL club
Cole Reschny 6 Victoria
Gavin McKenna 5 Medicine Hat
Émile Guité 5 Chicoutimi
Matthew Schaefer 5 Erie
Alex Huang 3 Chicoutimi
Where to watch:
Both semi-finals, as well as the 5th vs. 6th matchup, can be seen live on TSN Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2024
- 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Kilfoil, Canada Remain Perfect - Halifax Mooseheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.