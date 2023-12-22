2024 Hillcats Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

December 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now.

Hillcats tickets are the perfect stocking stuffer for the baseball fan, family member, and hard-to-shop-for friend in your life this holiday season. Treat these loved-ones to the thrill of a walk-off and the drama of a pitcher's duel.

New for 2024, fans who purchase tickets online in advance of the game day will receive a $2 discount on each ticket. Ordering your tickets in advance will allow you to skip the lines on gameday, access and transfer tickets through your account, and access your ticket directly on your smartphone.

The day of game prices will be $12 for General Admission, $14 for Reserved seating, $16 for Premium Reserved, and $20 for Craft seats. Fans looking for discounted tickets and admission can do so through mini plans, season tickets, fundraising programs, Southpaw's kids club, Silver Sluggers, and group tickets.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are also thrilled to unveil a revamped schedule of weekly promotions. Each night throughout the season, the team will feature a different promotion based upon the day of the game you attend.

This season, Winning Wednesdays will be replaced by Two Fur Tuesdays. Purchase a ticket for a Tuesday night game and receive a free ticket voucher to the next Tuesday home game. Wednesday nights will become Weenie Wednesday with discounted hot dogs while supplies last.

As a staple of baseball season, Thursdays will remain Thirsty Thursday with discounted drinks all night long. Freebie Fridays will feature a different giveaway each week. A full list of promotional items will be released at a later date.

On Saturday, fireworks will return as part of our Sparkling Saturdays theme. Then on Sunday, bring the family our for our Sunday Funday where kids can run the bases after the game.

These weekly promotions will also coincide with some of our other ballpark staples such as Star Wars Night (May 6th), the Fourth of July Celebration (July 4th), and Aerospace and Aviation Night (TBD). A full list of nightly themes will be made available closer to the start of the season.

For more information and to purchase your single-game tickets in advance to receive the $2 discount, please visit https://www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

