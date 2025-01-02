2024 G League Winter Showcase Tournament Mini Movie

January 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Grab your popcorn! Relive all the action from the thrilling Winter Showcase Tournament as the No. 4 Westchester Knicks defended their crown and won back-to-back titles at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General.

