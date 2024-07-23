2024 Cleveland Charge Local Tryout Set for September 14

July 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League announced the team's annual local open tryout will take place on Saturday, September 14th from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at HoopTech (7717 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville, OH 44039).

The Charge coaching and athletic performance staff will evaluate participants through various drills and on court situations during the session. Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to earn an invite to Charge training camp in late October, without having to declare for the NBA G League Draft. Last season, F Dibaji Walker made the team's opening day roster via the local open tryout. Registration and eligibility information can be found at ClevelandCharge.com or.

"Our local open tryout is always the first official event leading into the start of a new Charge season," said General Manager Liron Fanan. "It's always great to get our staff working together again and to see some of the best hidden talent in the area competing out on the court."

Included with registration, participants will receive a numbered Charge 2024 open tryout t-shirt as well as a pair of tickets to a select Cavs preseason game. There will be no spectators permitted at the tryout.

Special Gold Ticket Offer Still Available! The Cleveland Charge have struck gold, and now you can too! To celebrate the Charge's adoption of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Gold, Charge fans will be able to score tickets to the 2024-25 Home Opener for the atomic price of just $7.90 a nod to element 79 (GOLD!) on the periodic table. Plus, every fan will receive a mini Charge basketball featuring the new gold!*

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from July 23, 2024

2024 Cleveland Charge Local Tryout Set for September 14 - Cleveland Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.