2024 Bookmark Contest Winners Announced

February 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







We are excited to announce our 2024 Reading Program Bookmark Contest winners! We received hundreds of entries into the contest and thank everyone who entered. Our winners are all participants of the Everett AquaSox "Hit A Home Run in Reading" program presented by Sound Transit.

The winners are:

Athulya (6 years old) - Odyssey Elementary

Kinan (7 years old) - Seattle Hill Elementary

Anthony (9 years old) - Cedar Wood Elementary

Kaylene (11 years old) - Highland Elementary

For over a decade, the AquaSox have been facilitating a free, local, incentive-based program encouraging kids to read daily. This past year, we had over 15,000 kids participate from various elementary schools in the area. Teachers, Librarians, and PTA coordinators from each school partnered with the AquaSox and assisted with implementing the program to encourage independent reading as a foundation for life-long learning.

If you would like more information about the reading program and how to get your school connected, please reach out to our Director of Community Relations, Nellie Kemp at nelliek@aquasox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from February 13, 2024

2024 Bookmark Contest Winners Announced - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.