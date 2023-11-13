2024 BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets on Sale November 20th

November 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Spring will be here before you know it, and 2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 20th at 11:00 am! Select games will be available, online only, and tickets will be just $15 for a limited time.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles).

The full 2024 BlueClaws schedule has been released and can be seen here.

The BlueClaws home schedule includes the following:

- Opening Night on April 5th

- July 4th Independence Day Celebration

- Father's Day in ShoreTown on June 16th with a Post-Game Father/Child Catch on the Field

- Brooklyn (Mets affiliate) visits April 16-21 & May 28-June 2

- Hudson Valley (Yankees affiliate) visits July 9-14 & August 27-September 1

- Weekends: the BlueClaws have 12 weekends throughout the summer including eight between Memorial Day & Labor Day

2024 promotions and theme nights will be released in the coming weeks.

Additionally, 2024 BlueClaws 5 & 10-Game Membership Plans are available. These plans include the best tickets to the best games of the year. Plus, at each game, fans receive a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Click here for additional information or call 732-901-7000 option 3.

