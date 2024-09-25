2024 Arizona Fall League Roster Announced

Everett, WA: The Arizona Fall League announced preliminary rosters on Wednesday, and as usual several AquaSox will be representing the Seattle Mariners on the Peoria Javelinas club. AquaSox manager Ryan Scott will lead the Javelinas. Joining him on the roster will be current AquaSox Colt Emerson (Infield), Jared Sundstrom (Outfield) and Jason Ruffcorn (Pitcher). Former Frogs Cole Young (Infielder 2022), Jordan Jackson (Pitcher - 2022-2023), Jimmy Joyce (Pitcher 2021-2023) and Travis Kuhn (Pitcher 2019, 2021) will also be participating.

The AFL's regular season will run through Nov. 14, followed by a play-in semifinal game between the second- and third-place finishers Nov. 15 at Scottsdale Stadium. The championship game will be held Nov. 16 at Salt River Fields.

Special events on the Fall League calendar include a home run derby on Nov. 8 and the annual Fall Stars game on Nov. 9, both at Sloan Park. There also will be games at three non-AFL venues: a tripleheader at Goodyear Ballpark on Oct. 19, a game at Grand Canyon University on Oct. 25 and a doubleheader at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Oct. 26.

