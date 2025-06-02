2024/25 USL Super League Golden Boot Winner: Allie Thornton, Dallas Trinity FC
June 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
USL Super League Stories from June 2, 2025
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns 3-3 Draw against DC Power FC in Season Finale - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Trinity FC Stories
- Dallas Trinity FC's Allie Thornton Wins 2024/25 USL Super League Golden Boot
- Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Carolina Ascent FC 2-1, Punches Ticket to Postseason
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC in Road Finale, 1-0
- Three Dallas Trinity FC Players Called up for International Duty
- Dallas Trinity FC Looks to Finish Strong as the Playoff Push Reaches its Peak