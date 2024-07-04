2024-25 Schedule Announced

July 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the 2024-25 schedule for the upcoming FPHL season. Once again the Black Bears will play 28 games on the road and an equal amount inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The 2024 Commissioner's Cup Champions will begin the season on the road on Friday, October 11th against the Watertown Wolves. The home-opener, complete with the championship banner raising and celebration, will take place on Saturday, October 12th.

The first five home games of the season will feature different opponents from across the league (Wolves, Venom, Prowlers, Hat Tricks, & Dashers). The Black Bears will host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 9th against Port Huron ahead of Veterans Day Weekend. Other notable holiday home games will include: Thanksgiving-Eve on Wednesday, November 27th vs Danbury, New Years Eve on Tuesday, December 31st vs Hudson Valley, and a Valentine's Day showdown with Hudson Valley on Friday, February 14th.

The Black Bears will welcome some new faces inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this year. The Athens Rock Lobsters and Dashers Hockey Club (Full name TBD) will both make appearances this upcoming season. The rematch of the 2024 Finals with the Carolina Thunderbirds will take place on Saturday, March 15th, and will be the only time to two sides will meet in the 2024-25 regular season.

Binghamton's furthest road trip of the season will take place in January as the Black Bears will head to the gulf coast and take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves in a three-game weekend. Binghamton is also scheduled to make an appearance in Wytheville, Virginia, as the they will meet the Blue Ridge Bobcats for the first-time ever.

The Columbus River Dragons will play in Binghamton three times this season across a 15-day period. The final road trip will take place in Athens, Georgia against the Rock Lobsters. Binghamton will then head back home for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 12th, vs Hudson Valley.

Quick Facts about the 2024-25 Schedule

28 home games & 28 road games against an 11 of a possible 13 FPHL members

Home schedule will feature 8 different teams (Carolina, Columbus, Danbury, Dashers HC, Hudson Valley, Motor City, Port Huron, & Watertown)

2024 Finals rematch with Carolina is Saturday, March 15th in Binghamton

Matchups with Athens, Blue Ridge, & Mississippi will be road-only

4 holiday home games

Opening Night is Saturday, October 12th

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2024

2024-25 Schedule Announced - Binghamton Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.