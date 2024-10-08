2024-25 Player Profile: PJ Hall

PJ Hall (born February 21, 2002) is a 6- foot-ten center that is known for being very physical on both ends of the floor. Being a Spartansburg, South Carolina native, Hall attended Dorman High School. While there, he was ranked the #1 player in South Carolina and named the 2019-2020 Gatorade Player of the Year. Hall was also a two-time 5A state champion.

Hall both began and completed his collegiate career this past year at Clemson University (2020-2024) where he averaged 78% from the free-throw line and averaged 18 points per game in his senior year. Finishing the season with 659 points, he broke the school record for points in a season as he helped lead the Tigers to the elite eight of the NCAA Tournament. While at Clemson, he was named in the All-ACC first team, the AP All-American Honorable mention and included in the Wooden Award and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch lists.

Current Nuggets player Hunter Tyson played alongside Hall at Clemson from 2020-2023 before Tyson was drafted to the Denver Nuggets in 2023. The two were a force to be reckoned with across the ACC.

Hall is in his rookie year in Grand Rapids after signing a Two-Way contract with the Denver Nuggets. Hall participated in the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Nuggets where he was reunited with former Clemson teammate Hunter Tyson. In just four games, Hall averaged 11.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game.

