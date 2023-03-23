2023 Whitecaps Fan Food Vote Winner Announced

Comstock Park, MI - Once again, the West Michigan Whitecaps are serving up the unexpected at LMCU Ballpark this summer.

"The annual Fan Food Vote is a promotion the public looks forward to every year," said Ben Love, Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "Our staff loves this promotion because we get to see all kinds of creative recipes flood in - even submissions from out of state. This year was no exception, and we are excited to announce that The Firecracker Dog, submitted by Marc Viquez, took first place."

The Firecracker Dog - A grilled hot dog served on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers, and crispy jalapeno chips."If you like it hot and flavorful, be ready for an assault on your taste buds," laughs Marc. "It is one of a kind, perfect for the ball game, and only found at LMCU Ballpark. Do you need another reason to see the Whitecaps this summer?"

In addition to The Firecracker Dog, you'll find a variety of new, delicious food options available on the concourse this season:

The newly founded Queso Castle, found near third base, will yield cheesy, one-of-a-kind, savory delights like:

Kingdom Bowls - Pick your base: from fried Brussels sprouts, waffle fries, tater tots, tortilla chips, or mac and cheese. Then, it's smothered in your choice of beer cheese, nacho cheese, white queso, smoky bacon cheddar queso, feta cheese crumbles, or shredded Mexican cheese. Top it off with peppers and onions, bacon bits, pulled pork, pulled chicken, chili, and crispy jalapeños!

The Queso Queen - Waffle fries layered with ALL the kingdom's cheese: beer cheese, nacho cheese, white queso, smoky bacon cheddar queso, feta cheese crumbles, and shredded Mexican cheese. Topped off with peppers and onions, bacon bits, pulled pork, pulled chicken, chili, and crispy jalapeños, served in a bucket.

Corn R'BZ - Crispy battered corn-on-the-cob ribs - perfect for saucing! Crispy sweet corn on the cob curls in a light, hickory-smoked batter.

And, of course we didn't forget about dessert: Four Specialty Sundaes will be available on the concourse this season, including the PB&J - vanilla soft serve with layers of peanut butter sauce and fresh strawberry topping, topped with waffle cone chips all in a souvenir helmet.

The Whitecaps home opener is Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, the promotions schedule and other information: www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

