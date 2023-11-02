2023 Silver Slugger Finalists Announced

Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger today announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award at their respective positions. That list included four players who have played for the AquaSox: catcher Cal Raleigh (2018), outfielder Julio Rodríguez (2021), shortstop J.P. Crawford (2023), and second baseman Ketel Marte (2012, 2016). The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 9.

Raleigh, hit .232 (119x513) with 78 runs, 23 doubles, 1 triple, 30 home runs and 75 RBI, getting on base at a .306 clip and slugging .456 (.762 OPS) in 145 games in 2023. Raleigh set the franchise record for most home runs by a catcher, surpassing his own record of 27 in 2022. He also set the Mariners record for most extra-base hits by a backstop with 54, passing Mike Zunino's 50 in 2017. The switch-hitter led Major League catchers with 30 home runs in 2023, he also ranked 3rd in fWAR among catchers with 4.7. Raleigh was the first catcher to lead the Majors outright in both home runs and catcher caught stealing (30 HR, 24 CCS) in the same season since Mike Piazza-LAD in 1993 (35 HR, 58 CCS).

Rodríguez, 22, hit .275 (180x654) with 102 runs, 37 doubles, 2 triples, 32 home runs, 37 stolen bases and 103 RBI, getting on base at a .333 clip and slugging .485 (.818 OPS) in 155 games. The two-time All-Star became the 44th player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. The Dominican-born outfielder was excellent in the second half of the season, batting .308 (89x289) with 50 runs, 19 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 54 RBI with a .941 OPS in 68 games after the All-Star Break. He finished the season leading AL outfielders in fWAR (5.9) and stolen bases while ranking in the top 5 in average (3rd), on base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (5th), OPS (4th), home runs (3rd), RBI (3rd), runs (2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 71), bWAR (2nd, 5.3) and OPS+ (T-2nd, 128).

Crawford, who made a rehab appearance in Everett in 2023, hit .266 (142x534) with 94 runs, 35 doubles, 19 home runs, 65 RBI and 2 stolen bases, getting on base at a .380 clip and slugging .438 (.818 OPS) in 145 games in 2023. He set career-highs in several categories, including walks, on base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs, RBI and runs scored.

Marte, before he took home National League Championship Series MVP honors, smashed 25 homers with an .844 OPS for the D-backs.

