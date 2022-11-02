2023 Sea Dogs Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs' 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Phone & online orders will begin at 10:00 AM.

The annual Hadlock Field Yard Sale will also take place on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM. The yard sale features autographed items, merchandise, signage, and much more.

All fans who purchase tickets on November 5th at the Hadlock Field Ticket Office will receive a 20% off coupon for the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store good for Saturday only, excluding yard sale items and gift cards.

Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided in the morning and Slugger will be on hand to greet fans.

In addition, the first 100 people to purchase tickets at Hadlock Field will receive a complimentary "Maine Meal" consisting of a red snapper, a whoopie pie from Wicked Whoopies!, and a Moxie.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season. Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Seniors are fans 62 and over, and children's prices are for kids 16 and under. Children under two years old do not require a ticket.

The 2023 schedule once again promises to be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. Five fireworks shows are scheduled: May 26th, June 23rd, July 4th, July 21st, and August 11th. Among the theme nights returning are Star Wars (August 12th) and Marvel Defenders of the Diamond (July 22nd). Our unique fan appreciation game with players emerging from a cornfield will take place on Saturday, September 16th. The popular Maine Red Snappers (June 9th) and Maine Bean Suppahs (July 8th) alternate identities will return along with a new identity that will be unveiled later. Promotional dates will be added throughout the off-season. A complete list of confirmed promotions will be available at www.seadogs.com.

Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $355.00 to $497.00 per seat. Several 5, 10, and 20 Game Ticket Packages are also available. The Sea Dogs are currently taking reservations for Sky Boxes, Picnics, Birthday Parties, and other group outings.

The ticket office will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 5th.

The 2023 season will be the Sea Dogs' 30th season in Portland and 21st as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

