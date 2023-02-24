2023 Promotional Calendar Released

KINSTON, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks released their 2023 full promotional calendar. There are a total of 19 different giveaways included in the promotional calendar. Each giveaway will be available for the first 1,000 fans. Giveaways are limited to one item per person per ticket.

This season's promotional schedule is highlighted by five (5) jersey giveaways including a City Edition Jersey (April 8) and Basketball Themed Jersey (June 3). Enjoy three hat giveaways and seven firework shows including July 3rd Independence Day Extravaganza!

The complete 2023 Wood Ducks promotional calendar is below:

April

- April 6 - Opening Day // Magnet Schedule Giveaway & post-game fireworks presented by Bojangles & WNCT 9

- April 7 - Opening Weekend // Jersey Koozie Giveaway presented by MedSource Pharmacy & The UPS Store

- April 8 - Opening Weekend // City Edition Jersey Giveaway presented by Pepsi // 75th Anniversary Celebration & Post game East Egg Hunt Presented by Barnes Jewelers

- April 19 - Education Day presented by Lenoir Community College

- April 21 - Post-game fireworks sponsored by WNCT 9

- April 22 - Clear Bag Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly, Pepsi, Cheez It, Frito Lay and CRAV'N

May

- May 10 - Education Day presented by Lenoir Community College

- May 12 - Pink Tumbler Giveaway presented by Down East Homes

- May 13 - Pink Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College

- May 17 - Education Day presented by Lenoir Community College

- May 19 - Mental Health Awareness Night // Post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- May 20 - Military Jersey Auction // Lions Club Food Drive

June

- June 2 - Umbrella Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly, Smucker's, Campbell's, KRAFT and JIF, // Heritage Night

- June 3 - Basketball Jersey Giveaway presented by Walker Insurance Group & Nationwide

- June 14 - Camp Day presented by Lenoir Community College

- June 16 - Kinston Collard Greens Weekend // Post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- June 17 -Kinston Collard Greens Weekend // Collard Greens Grilling Spatula presented by AgCarolina Farm Credit

- June 18 - Post-game catch on the field (Youth under 18 and Accompanying Adult)

- June 30- Patriotic Red, White & Blue Hat presented by Stallings,Plumbing, Heating & A/C

July

- July 1 - Woodies Team Poster Giveaway

- July 3 - Post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- July 14 - Avocados Slides Giveaway // Scout Night presented by Jwollie // Copa De La Diversión Weekend

- July 15 - Avocados Bucket Hat Giveaway presented UNC Lenoir Health Care // Margaritaville Night with Parrotheads band // Margaritaville Jersey Auction

- July 16 - Copa De La Diversión Weekend

- July 19 - Military Appreciation Day presented by Veterans Services of the Carolinas // Copa De La Diversión Game

- July 21 - Kinston Collard Greens Weekend // Straw Hat Giveaway presented by WRNS

- July 22 - Kinston Collard Greens Weekend // Collard Greens Jersey Giveaway presented by Down East Heating & Air

August

- August 4 - Post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- August 5 - Dewd's Birthday // Mini Bats Youth Giveaway presented by LCPS, UNC Lenoir Health, Farmer-N-Dell & Dippin' Dots

- August 25 - ECU Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi

- August 26 - ECU Shirt Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly

September

- September 8 - Post-game fireworks presented by WNCT 9

- September 9 - Orange Camo Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College

The new schedule also features the return of daily themes including Tribute Tuesday presented by Starbucks, Winning and Wine Down Wednesday sponsored by Lenoir Community College, Thirsty Thursday presented by Natural Light, Mother Earth Friday sponsored by Mother Earth Brewing, Pepsi Saturday, and Dogs and Dogs Day presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Minuteman Food Mart.

Opening Night for the Wood Ducks is set for Thursday, April 6 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:00 pm. Season Tickets and Group Ticket Packages for the upcoming season are on sale now and can be booked by contacting Ben Tramontana at btramontana@woodducksbaseball.com or by calling 252-686-5164. Individual game tickets will go on sale March 20th. For more information on the Wood Ducks upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Historic Grainger Stadium, visit woodducksbaseball.com. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

