2023 Outfield Wall and Scoreboard Opportunities Sold Out

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that all 48 outfield signs and six scoreboard signs have been sold for the 2023 season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the club's 23rd season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The announcement comes over two weeks in advance of the team's home opener, scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

"Thank you to our marketing partners for their continued support of Ducks Baseball," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "The value driven by Ducks marketing opportunities, combined with the good work of our staff and loyalty of our marketing partners, is what helps keep Ducks baseball affordable for all of Long Island."

While premium signage options are full, many promotional and marketing opportunities still exist to provide companies looking for exposure in a unique and effective venue great value for their marketing dollar. Information on additional signage, print, promotions and hospitality options can be requested by emailing info@liducks.com or by calling 631-940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

