2023 New York Boulders Set the Lineup for Great Fun. Great Value

Rockland County, NY - As the New York Boulders set their sights on their third Frontier League season - with expectations high after last year's explosive late run to the post-season - fans can also anticipate even more fun, value, and excitement than ever.

Game Times and Promotions

An early list of promotions already scheduled include such fan favorites as Star Wars Night, Pink in the Park (Breast Cancer Awareness Night), Irish Heritage, Disco Night, and BoulderBird's birthday, with dates and new promos to be added in the coming weeks.

Game times at Clover Stadium for the 2023 campaign are as follows:

- Weeknights (M to F): 7:00 pm (except July 3rd and 4th - 6:00 pm)

- Weekdays: School Days (May and June) 10:30 am; Camp Days (July and August) 11:00 am

- Saturdays: 6:30 pm

- Sundays: 1::30 pm (May and June except May 21, 5:00 pm); 5:00 pm (July and August)

New Premium Experience, Same Great Value

Of course, anyone who has attended beautiful Clover Stadium knows that every seat is a good one, but among the new fan experiences offered this season is a special Premium Box seat category, offering exclusive front row seating extending from the Boulders' dugout, behind home plate, and around to the visitors' dugout for just $18 each - only $2 more than our general Infield Box pricing (* -Add $2 surcharge on Saturdays and Fireworks Nights).

In addition to the Premium Box seats, our Dugout of Dreams premium party area - located in our unique "double dugout" adjacent to the Boulders' dugout - offers you "the best view of the game without signing a contract and putting on a uniform" for only $499 for 25 tickets. Additional Fan Zones include: Suites starting at $749 (group of 15), Birthday Party specials, Bridge Bar, Short Porch, and more.

Returning are our popular Value Packs for special dates such as Opening Weekend, Fathers's Day, our best-selling Firecracker Pack, Harry Potter Night, Pink in the Park, Luck of the Irish, Star Wars, and more. Packs go on sale on Monday, February 27th at 10:00 am, with individual game tickets going on sale on Monday, April 3rd at 10:00 am.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2023 season is available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

