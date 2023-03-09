2023 National Anthem Tryouts Saturday, April 15

The Boise Hawks are hosting their National Anthem auditions for the 2023 season!

Come out to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15 from 12PM to 2PM to audition for a chance to sing at a Boise Hawks game this season!

Fill out this form to register: https://forms.office.com/r/UeqXqgJ39j

