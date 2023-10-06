2023 Jersey Auction Raises over $8,300 for Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

October 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers and the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group partner for the 14th consecutive season to fundraise for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf through the annual jersey auction.

The "Jerseys Off Our Backs" Auction presented by Financial Professionals Benjamin Munsch, Andy Boersma and Jennifer Dahl has been a tradition at Bill Taunton Stadium since the inaugural season in 2010.

Stingers fans locally and across the country showcased their unbelievable generosity, raising $8,372.50 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. Game-worn jerseys are bid on by fans at your local Stingers games. The winning bid would receive said jersey. This partnership and promotion have raised $86,357.50 to date. These funds are donated and used to aid those in need around the local community.

"The generosity of Thrivent and Stingers fans the past 14 years has been tremendous," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "Stingers fans' donations are making a big difference in many lives right here in Kandiyohi County."

The food shelf truly makes every dollar count for Kandiyohi County. A single dollar that is donated is multiplied tenfold by the food shelf. $1 equals $10 worth of food that can be purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. The buying power of these donations allows the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf to purchase an astonishing $83,000+ worth of food to provide for individuals and families this year alone!

"When we started this promotion back in 2010, I couldn't have imagined the success and dollars generated that we've seen," said Benjamin Munsch, Wealth Advisor of the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group. "Seeing how generous Stingers fans, in Willmar and across the country, have been in support of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf makes us extremely proud. This initiative has made a substantial impact in West Central Minnesota and we are very thankful to have raised over $86,000.00 or $860,000.00 worth of food over the past 14 years together."

Kandiyohi County and Willmar has always had a strong sense of community at its core. The food shelf has been no exception to that support from the very community they aid. Neighbors Helping Neighbors: The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf provides the opportunity for neighbors to come together through donations, fundraising, food drives and volunteering to provide for the hungry. Since 1982, they have made it their mission to help relieve the suffering from hunger by providing food assistance.

The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps on average 650 households and 100 individuals a month. Any given household can need up to 90 pounds of food a month. Having to organize and distribute around 60,000 lbs. of food a month is a daunting task; however, that challenge is welcomed in Willmar.

Though there are plenty of ways to track how much product is going out and donations coming in; the community impact the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf provides is immeasurable. This organization is made possible by the support it receives from communities; local and nationwide. The Willmar Stingers and Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group are proud to support such an organization through the "Jerseys Off Our Backs" Auction.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2024 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com

The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.