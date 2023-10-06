12th Annual Nik's Home Run Hosted at Rivets Stadium

October 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, we are holding our 12th Annual Nik's Home Run event at Rockford Rivets Stadium (4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park, IL). It's a 7K Run, 1.5 Mile Fun Walk, Virtual 5K, and a display of Grammy's Auction items available for online bids. The Stadium opens at 8:00 AM (FREE Admission). The 7K Run and Fun Walk start at 9:00 AM.

Our Nik's Wish (Aladdin's type) Lamp will be there! This is a family friendly event; KIDS WELCOMED! All the Stadium facilities, including public restrooms, will be available, along with a terrific food stand. Come meet some of the young adult cancer warriors (Wishers) and their families. Music will play and you can even shop at the Team Store. The deeply moving closing ceremony will honor both the outstanding runners and courageous young adults that Nik's Wish serves.

This is Nik's Home Run 7th year on the Rockford Road Runners Circuit as a Certified USATF Race with chip-to-chip timing. Splits are announced at each mile marker. (Walkers are not timed.) Water and first aid stations are available. $100 goes to the overall male & female winners. Age group, team, and para-athlete winners will also be recognized. If dedicating your race to someone, bring a copy of their picture for our Dreaming Tree.

The 7K Run is $40 & the Fun Walk is $30. Both are subject to price increases after September 30th. All registrants will get an awesome Goodie SWAG Bag and a chance to win 2 Bears tickets. The first 200 registrants get a COOL event T-shirt. If you cannot join us, do the Virtual 5K for $35 (includes shipping); you will receive all the SWAG plus a Finisher's Pin. All proceeds benefit Nik's Wish. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/LovesPark/NiksHomeRun7K2.

Grammy's Auction: Online bidding for Grammy's Auction opens at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 7th. Go to https://bringjoy.cbo.io to register for the Auction; then take a sneak peek at the items. On Race Day at Rivets Stadium, the auction items will be on display; then ready for pickup after the online bidding closes at 11:00 AM. Nik's Grammy, Judi Boehle has over 100 items from entertainment, to dining, to sports memorabilia, to you name it! If you need help placing an online bid, assistance will be available at the Stadium.

Join us at Nik's Home Run in CELEBRATING LOVE beating cancer every time! Since its founding in 2012, the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation (a.k.a. Nik's Wish) has granted over 315 wishes in 40 states. Nik's Wish is a Rockford based, all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) charity, whose mission is to BRING HOPE & JOY to young adults (18-24), and their loved ones, fighting cancer. We do this by granting and then fulfilling wishes for these young cancer warriors who are too old for Make-A-Wish type programs. To learn more, visit www.NiksWish.org; https://www.facebook.com/NikolasRitschelFoundation/; or https://twitter.com/Take1STEPwNIK

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.