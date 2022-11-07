2023 Home Game Times Released
November 7, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians have announced game times and ticket packages for the 2023 season. Tuesday through Thursday games and Saturday games after July 1 will begin at 7:05 p.m. while Friday 'Nooners, Saturday games in April, May, June and July 1 and Sunday dates will get underway at 1:05 p.m. One Friday night game is on the schedule for July 14.
Full and half-season tickets, group outings and Nat Packs are available now as the best way to experience The Nat with friends, family, or coworkers next summer; what's more, there will be no ticket price increase between 2022 and 2023.
Both Full and Half Season tickets are available for purchase through the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232.
Save 10% with Early Bird pricing on Full Season Tickets if paid in full by December 16
NatPacks are on sale now
NEW for 2023 - Spring Pack, Leadoff Pack and Silver Sluggers.
Spring Pack ($150) - 10 Reserved Grandstand vouchers for April & May games.
Leadoff Pack ($150) - 10 Reserved Grandstand vouchers for Tuesday-Thursday games
Silver Slugger ($99) - 10 Reserved Grandstand vouchers for Tuesday games, a C's cap and other exclusive opportunities (can only be purchased in person at the Box Office
Rookie Team Memberships are back for 2023.
Rookie Team membership ($99) includes a Reserved Grandstand ticket to Sunday and Tuesday home games (based on availability), an exclusive C's cap and other swag, front of the line privileges for Kids Run The Bases on A&W Family Fun Sundays and a 15% discount at the C's Team Store
HOME DATES
April: 4/7-9, 4/11-16, 4/25-30
May: 5/9-14, 5/30-31
June: 6/1-4, 6/13-18, 6/27-30
July: 7/1-2, 7/14-16, 7/25-30
August: 8/8-13, 8/22-27, 8/29-31
September: 9/1-3
OPPONENT BREAKDOWN
Everett AquaSox (Mariners): 12 home, 12 road
Spokane Indians (Rockies): 15 home, 12 road
Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels): 12 home, 12 road
Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks): 12 home, 18 road
Eugene Emeralds (Giants): 15 home, 12 road
To reserve ticket packages or for more information, call the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 604-872-5232 or visit CanadiansBaseball.com.
