Dust Devils Announce Marvel-Inspired Logo

The Tri-City Dust Devils, in partnership with Major League Baseball, are thrilled to unveil their Marvel-inspired logo.

Tri-City is one of 96 clubs participating in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, a collaborative partnership between Major League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment. Participating teams began revealing their Marvel-created logos on October 6th and will continue the unveils until November 17th.

During the 2023 season, participating teams will don special jerseys and hats, displaying their team's Marvel-inspired logo. Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

Special Marvel-inspired merchandise, featuring the new logo, will be available for purchase from the Dust Devils Team Store and at dustdevilsbaseball.com, beginning on Friday, November 18th. Items will include New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps, adjustable caps, and t-shirts in both adult and child sizes.

For more information on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, and to see the other participating teams' logos, visit milb.com/marvel.

