2023 Diamond Stadium Updates & Renovations

Last season saw the Lake Elsinore Storm's first no-hitter, multiple stadium sellouts, incredible promotional days, and most impactfully, the first Cal League Championship since 2011. With this immense success and due to the support of the incredible fans and community in Lake Elsinore, this off-season has seen a multitude of changes inside the ballpark.

The first and most impactful change comes in the form of an entirely new structure above Thunder's Mountain (the hill). This new building is an addition to our first base clubhouse and includes a complete renovation of the original space. This new structure includes an updated trainer's room, strength, and conditioning space, kitchen, coaching staff spaces, a much larger player's clubhouse, and BRAND NEW indoor batting cages.

This complete construction and renovation will not only allow players to prepare for games in a better, more comfortable space but the batting cages can now be seen by Storm Fans. That means any work still being done after the gates open can now be witnessed through the exterior windows. This large space can also be transformed from a batting cage to an event space for the many catered birthdays, business gatherings, anniversaries, and more hosted by The Diamond!

As the first base side clubhouse gets a complete facelift, it brings about another large change for Storm fans. For the first time ever, Storm players will now call the dugout on the 1st base side home. It is the utmost desire of the Storm organization to have the players experience the highest quality of treatment and that means utilizing this brand-new space for them.

This change also means that most of the pre and in-game entertainment will now be focused on the first base side and on top of the first base dugout. For Storm fans, it is now important to remember that their typical seats will no longer have front-row viewing for the best show in Minor League Baseball but that they will have to mirror those seats on the opposing side of the stadium to get the same experience as previous seasons.

Additional changes are occurring throughout our stadium and for the upcoming season:

We will be partnering with the local brewery "Garage Brewing Co" to introduce the "Garage Brewing Co Diamond Taproom" as it continues to be renovated and the Garage Brewing Co Taproom Bar will officially be open at the start of the season. The outfield fences have also been updated with 12 feet of protective padding including on the Ad Monster in the right field. Brand-new furniture will be placed in select suites to make the suite-level experience more enjoyable for Storm Fans. Lastly, but possibly most importantly, Lot C will now be a completely FREE parking lot for the entirety of the season. Lot C is located across Pete Lehr Drive and is just a few hundred feet away from the front gates!

There are many exciting changes and advancements coming to The Diamond in 2023 both on the field and in the stadium. It is the focus of the Lake Elsinore Storm front office and ownership to offer the most fan-focused experience in Minor League Baseball and every change is in pursuit of that goal. You can join the fun this season by purchasing your tickets now! Opening Weekend is just 27 days away: https://www.milb.com/lake-elsinore/tickets/single-game-tickets.

