2023 CSRA Job & Career Fair Set for Tuesday, August 29th

August 25, 2023







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that on Tuesday, August 29th, while the GreenJackets take on the Salem Red Sox (Red Sox) at 7:05 p.m, SRP Park will play host to the 2023 Job & Career Fair from 6-8 p.m. This is the second Career & Job Fair in-Season, following the success of one hosted back in April.

"If you are a job seeker in the CSRA this event is for you as we will have over 15 local businesses on hand showcasing opportunities currently available for hire," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite the community to share this event, come out and see the great opportunities available in our region and cheer on your GreenJackets during the final week of the season."

Over 15 local companies are scheduled to attend including: ADP, Aiken Technical College, Augusta University Health, Bailey's Comfort Services, Bridgestone, Cintas, City of North Augusta, Coke United Augusta, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Georgia Army National Guard, Leidos, SRP FCU, SRNS, TaxSlayer, Textron/E-Z-GO and others!

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will get them admission into the ballpark for both the GreenJackets game, and the Job Fair. For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The final homestand of GreenJackets Baseball is underway through Sunday September 3rd! Join us for drink specials, Fireworks and BEE-a-Fan Appreciation Weekend. To purchase tickets or learn more about the FUN we have in store visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

