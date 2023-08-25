Sox Walk off in Unique Way, End Five Game Home Skid

August 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Walk offs are nothing new for this Salem team this season, but the sixth one this season was by far the most unique. Sitting one out away from extra innings Jhostynxon Garcia stepped up to the plate with Alberson Asigen standing 90 feet away. On the 2-2 count, Jhostynxon swung and missed on a pitch in the bottom right of the plate. That was not the end of the inning though as the ball passed by the Nationals catcher Wilmer Perez.

As Asigen scored and Jhostynxon touched homeplate, everyone turned their attention to base umpire Michael Corbett for the call. Without hesitation Corbett's arms motioned safe and the celebration began at first base with a final score of 2-1.

When asked after the game what was going through Jhostynxon's mind when he struck out he stated, "All I was thinking about was running to first base."

It was a hard fought game for both teams in the third game of the series. Jhostynxon got the game off to a quick start in the bottom of the 1st inning with a triple that was lost in the sun by center fielder Elijah Green. Next up to bat was the Red Sox second round pick in the 2023 draft Nazzan Zanettelo, who marked his first professional at-bat with an RBI infield single to pitcher Riley Cornelio.

The Nationals tied it up in the top of the fourth inning on a routine fly ball to right field that went in and out of Asigen's glove scoring Leandro Emiliani from third. The error marked the eighth committed by the team in the three games this week.

The next couple innings resulted in a pitcher's duel between Cornelio and Yordanny Monegro. Both went at least five innings and combined for 15 strikeouts in 11 innings. Cornelio finished with six innings and struck out seven giving up six hits and the lone blemish in the first inning. Monegro had another quality start on the season going five innings and striking out eight giving up two hits and the one unearned run.

Red Sox pitching as a whole had one of their best outings of the year as Nathanael Cruz and Jonathan Brand held the Nationals to one hit and seven strikeouts in four innings of work. The dominate pitching moved the season series against the Nationals to 6-13.

They will be back in action Friday for game four of the series. Make sure to grab your cap and shield for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring a three card set giveaway at the front gates. Stay tuned after the game for postgame fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Time of Game: 2:24

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.