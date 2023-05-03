2023 Commissioner's Cup Finals Schedule Set

For the first time in franchise history, the Danbury Hat Tricks compete in the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series! Their opponent will be the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Danbury went 3-1-1 in five matchups with the Thunderbirds this season, including a 2-1 record against the top team from the Continental Division at the Danbury Ice Arena this season.

The first two games will be in Winston-Salem at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex, where the Hat Tricks went 1-0-1 this season. The games are scheduled for Friday, May 5th at 7:35 PM and Saturday, May 6 at 6:05 PM.

Games three, four and five, are at the Danbury Ice Arena and are scheduled for Friday, May 12th at 7:30 PM, Saturday May 13th at 7 PM and Sunday May 14th at 5 PM.

All finals games will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Trick YouTube Channel.

