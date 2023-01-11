2023 Coaching Staff Unveiled

January 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Our 2023 coaching staff is here and there is a familiar face leading the way for the Lake Elsinore Storm's 29th Minor League Baseball season. Pete Zamoram, after winning the Manager of the Year Award in 2019 with the Storm, is returning to help defend the 2022 California League Championship. Zamora spent 2020 managing the Double-A San Antonio Missions which saw a 68-68 season, second-best in the Texas League South.

Thomas Eshelman will be this year's Pitching Coach, he too spent 2022 in Double-A San Antonio but as a player where he had a 4.58 ERA. He was also selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Houston Astros. He appeared in Major League games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019, 2020, & 2021. He officially retired as a player this off-season and signed on to become a Minor League Instructor with the San Diego Padres.

Jed Morris is this season's Hitting Coach. Morris has been a Minor League hitting coach with the San Diego Padres since 2018 and was a Minor League Player from 2002-2008.

Another returning member of the Lake Elsinore Storm is Bench Coach, Jhonaldo Pozo. Pozo spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons in Lake Elsinore as a player before retiring and becoming a Minor League coach.

The complete list of the 2023 Coaching Staff is as follows:

Manager - Pete Zamora

Pitching Coach - Thomas Eshelman

Hitting Coach - Jed Morris

Bench Coach - Jhonaldo Pozo

Athletic Trainer - Josean Prieto

Strength Coach - Mark Spadavecchia

Performance Analyst - Charles King

Video Analyst - Kenny Kirkpatrick

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 11, 2023

2023 Coaching Staff Unveiled - Lake Elsinore Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.