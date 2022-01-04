2022 Traverse City Pit Spitters Group Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Traverse City, MI - The start of the 2022 season is still a few months away, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters are seeing the first signs of Spring with group tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5, @ 10:00am!

Groups will be able to book summer outings for popular areas such as the 4Front Porch, Sip Shine Porch, Bullpen Terrace party deck, or Pit Spitters luxury suites for any game during the 2022 season. Block ticket options in box and lawn seats are also available for groups of 10 or more. Hospitality deck and suite space is limited for each game and dates are sure to fill up quickly, so it is best to book early to secure a spot for the 2022 season.

"Group outings are great for businesses, church groups, little league teams, families, or anyone who just wants to enjoy a night at Turtle Creek Stadium." Said Pit Spitters Director of Sales, Sam Connell. "Whether you have a group of 10 or a group of 200, we can help make your outing fun and memorable for your group!"

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are also on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date.

For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

