2022 Tortugas Promotion Schedule Set

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas today announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 season, which begins April 8 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark and will heavily feature the local community as well as the Tortugas' signature blend of family, friends, food, fun and baseball.

Here is what the Tortugas, who are routinely recognized for their creative and innovative promotions, have in store for the upcoming campaign, including seven firework shows:

The Tugas will roll out the green carpet for Opening Night on Friday, April 8. A 7:05 contest against the St. Lucie Mets will be preceded by live music and a Welcome Back to The Jack Bash featuring fun tailgate activities provided by Bmore Corny and succeeded by the season's first postgame fireworks show.

Throughout the season, the Tortugas will again honor Community All-Stars presented by SouthState Bank at each home game and offer an outstanding lineup of daily promotions. Silver Slugger Nights presented by Conviva Care Solutions will remain for all nine Tuesday evening contests. Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging also will take place on Tuesdays as the Tortugas will wear special uniforms to mark the occasion and honor local survivors. The Tortugas will also host our "Shell Yeah" Cookout in a hospitality area every Tuesday night. For just $15 additional to your game ticket, you can enjoy a 90-minute BBQ buffet with Pepsi products and water (limited to the first 50 people).

Belly Buster Night presented by Marco's Pizza remains on Wednesdays for 2022, providing fans with all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, Marco's Pizza, and popcorn for just $14 per general admission ticket in advance or $16 at the gate.

The biggest party in Central Florida is back in business with 10 Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Bud Light. Be sure to mark your calendars as patrons can enjoy select draft beers and fountain sodas starting at just $1.

Friday nights will again feature Friday Night Happy Hours with live music and tastings and drink specials from local breweries. First Friday Fireworks Shows also return on the first Friday of every month, accounting for six of the seven spectacular fireworks shows planned this season. In addition, the "best-dressed team in baseball" will don themed uniforms for Friday nights including another edition of the Tortugas' signature Jackie Robinson jerseys, the ever-popular paradise green Copa de La Diversión jerseys, new-look Margaritaville jerseys, and Hulk-themed jerseys for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, May 27.

The Friday night festivities also will extend off the field, headlined by performing arts and community showcases. A Barrier Breakers Series presented by the African American Entrepreneurs Association (April 9, June 10, July 8, and Aug. 12) will highlight individuals who made significant contributions to our game and community as part of Minor League Baseball's The Nine initiative. Honorees will include local teams and players with ties to the Negro Leagues; Johnny Wright, who broke professional baseball's color barrier with Jackie Robinson in 1946 right here in Daytona Beach; Mary McLeod Bethune, who helped make it possible for Robinson and Wright to make history in Daytona Beach; and Kelly Field, the venue where Robinson and Wright trained that also served as a social hub of the community. In addition, the Tortugas will continue their Copa de la Diversión Series(May 6, June 24, Aug. 19) that celebrates the culture and values of local Hispanic/Latino communities and Margaritaville Nights (May 20, July 22, Sept. 9) featuring tropical music and food and drink specials.

On Saturdays, the Tortugas will debut a new City Night Spotlight Series showcasing each of Volusia County's 16 municipalities as well as Volusia and Flagler counties over the course of the season. Select Saturdays will also feature premium giveaways, including a Jonathan India bobblehead on Aug. 20 and the fifth in the Tugas' award-winning series of Bob Ross bobbleheads on Sept. 10, as well as five of six planned Bark in the Park Nights, where the Tortugas invite canine spectators and raise money for local animal charities.

Sundays will again be Family Fun Nights with special events for families including Kids Run the Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream.

Other highlights on the schedule include Teacher Appreciation Night and Visit West Volusia Night (May 6), Mother's Day (May 8), Salute to Service Night (May 21), Halfway to Halloween (May 28), Girl Scout Night and Lung Force Night presented by the American Lung Association (June 11), Play Ball Weekend (June 10-12), Pride Night presented by CAN Community Health (June 23), Christmas in July (July 9), Health Care Heroes Night (July 23), Boy Scout Night (Aug. 13), Prostate Cancer Awareness Night (Aug. 20) and First Responders Night (Sept. 11).

Mondays will again serve as a league-wide off day throughout the season with the exception of Monday, July 4, when the Tugas will don holiday-themed uniforms and host a spectacular Stars & Stripes Shell-ebration punctuated by a postgame fireworks show.

Daytona Tortugas single-game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now at daytonatortugas.com, (386) 257-3172, or the box office at 110 East Orange Ave.

