2022 Timber Rattlers Ticket Packages Available Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - All of the 2022 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket packages are on sale now and there is still time to guarantee yourself a free Timber Rattlers jersey. There are Full-Season, Half-Season, Ten-Game, and Seven-Game ticket packages available to allow you to select the ticket option that fits you best.

Make your ticket package purchase prior to November 1 and you will receive a free specialty Timber Rattlers jersey with each package in your order.

If you still need time to think about the ticket package you want after the jersey deadline expires, you may still get a ticket package that includes a free ticket to Opening Night on April 8, the All-Fan Bobblehead giveaway on Opening Night, and a free pass to all April home games if you make your purchase by Monday, December 20.

The free April games are already figured into the price of the package for Full and Half-Season package holders. An April Pass will be given to fans selecting seven or ten-game packages.

Seat options are box, reserved, club level, All-You-Can-Eat, and patio.

Packages available include:

Full Season: Make sure that you will have your favorite seat for all 66 home games on the 2022 schedule. Full-season ticket packages begin at $600 and include all nine April home games for free.

Half Season: Pick out the 35 home games you want to make sure you don't miss. Half-Season ticket packages begin at $335 and include all nine April home games for free.

Ten-Game Bobblehead: Guarantee that you will receive every Timber Rattler bobblehead giveaway in 2022 when you purchase this package. This package begins at just $100 and it includes an assigned seat for Opening Night and an April Pass for every other April home game.

Ten-Game Bang for Your Buck: Reserve your spot for all ten Tuesday Bang For Your Buck Nights and enjoy sodas and hotdogs for $1 and 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. At just $100, this package includes an assigned seat for Opening Night and an April Pass for every other April home game.

Ten-Game Fireworks: Timber Rattlers fireworks games are always well-attended and you want to make sure you have a great spot to watch the game and the post-game display. This package starts at $100, gets you into ten great nights - including the first (June 3) and last (September 10) - displays of the season with an April Pass for all ten April home games.

Souvenir Seven: The Rattlers are planning their giveaways for the 2022 season and this seven-game package will guarantee that you receive those giveaways and have a seat for the games in this package that starts at $70 and also includes an April Pass for all ten April home games.

Office Escape: Get out of the office and enjoy some afternoon baseball at the ballpark with the Office Escape Package which features seven Wednesday afternoon games that begin at 12:10pm. This package starts at $70 and also includes an April Pass for all ten April home games.

If you don't see a package that fits you and your schedule, contact our ticket representatives to ask about our seven and ten-game flex plans.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

