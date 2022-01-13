2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament Set to be Held at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the site for the upcoming 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament. The event is scheduled be held May 25-29 in Birmingham, Ala. at Regions Field.

"We're extremely excited to host our upcoming SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field in downtown Birmingham," said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. "Regions Field is a first-class venue with all of the amenities needed to host what we anticipate being a truly memorable event for our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and supporters."

Regions Field is the home of the Birmingham Barons AA baseball team. The state-of-the-art facility is located adjacent to the Railroad Park, just south of downtown Birmingham. With a host of modern amenities, Regions Field is one of the premier baseball facilities in the Southern Region with a seating capacity of 8,500.

"The Birmingham Barons are honored to work with the City of Birmingham and the Southwestern Athletic Conference in hosting their 2022 Baseball Tournament at Regions Field this upcoming May," said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson.

Additional information regarding tickets for the event will be released at a later date. The 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament is also slated to be carried live on the SWAC Digital Network with the Championship game set to be aired on ESPNU.

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women's competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

