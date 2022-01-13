Kevin Randel Returns in 2022 as Blue Wahoos Manager

Pensacola, FL - The Miami Marlins announced Thursday that Kevin Randel will return as the manager of the Blue Wahoos in 2022 after leading Pensacola to a winning record in 2021.

"I'm honored to be back with the Marlins and to return to Pensacola," Randel said. "It's going to be an exciting year with the players we have coming here. It will be good to talk to the fans again. One thing that that stood out last year was how well the fans came out and supported the team all year."

Randel led the Blue Wahoos to a 57-54 record in 2021, their first as a Marlins affiliate. Under his tutelage, the Blue Wahoos held the lowest team ERA (3.51) in the Double-A South and 11 Top 30 prospects appeared on the Blue Wahoos roster.

Randel began his managerial career in the Marlins organization in 2015, where he managed the Class-A Greensboro Grasshoppers for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Randel went on to lead the High-A Jupiter Hammerheads for two years before making the move to Double-A Jacksonville in 2019. Prior to Randel's managerial career, he served as hitting coach with Greensboro from 2010-2011 and the Jacksonville Suns (AA) from 2012-2014.

Randel was drafted by the Marlins in the 13th round of the 2002 MLB Draft and played eight seasons as an infielder in the Minors from 2002-2009. During his playing career, Randel reached the Triple-A level and held a career .267 batting average with 83 home runs in 824 games.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Randel on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium at Fish Fest, an afternoon fan fest in downtown Pensacola. Randel, infielder Jordan McCants, and starting pitcher Jeff Lindgren will be available sign autographs and participate in Q&A sessions with fans from 2:00-4:00 PM. Tickets to the event are free and are available at BlueWahoos.com.

