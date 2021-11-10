2022 Sea Dogs Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs' 2022 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 13th at 9:00 AM at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Phone & online orders will begin at noon.

The annual Hadlock Field Yard Sale will also take place on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM. The yard sale features autographed items, merchandise, signage, and much more.

All fans who purchase tickets on November 13th at the Hadlock Field Ticket Office will receive a 20% off coupon for the Sea Dogs Souvenir Store good for Saturday only, excluding yard sale items and gift cards.

Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided in the morning and Slugger will be on hand to greet fans.

In addition, to celebrate the return of the Maine Red Snappers and the Maine Whoopie Pies, the first 100 people to purchase tickets will receive a complimentary "Maine Meal" consisting of a red snapper, whoopie pie from Wicked Whoopies! and a Moxie.

Starting at noon tickets can be purchased by phone at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season. Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors. Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Seniors are fans 62 and over, children's prices are for kids 16 and under. Children under two years old do not require a ticket. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more.

The 2022 schedule once again promises to be filled with many fun and exciting promotions. Five fireworks shows are scheduled: May 27th, July 3rd, July 15th, August 5th, and August 26th. The fan-favorite "Field of Dreams" promotion will take place on Saturday, September 10th. The popular one-game rebrands; the Maine Whoopie Pies will return on June 10th and the Maine Red Snappers on July 1st. Bobblehead giveaways, theme nights, celebrity appearances, traveling acts, and other promotional dates will be added throughout the off-season.

Season Tickets for the 2022 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $355.00 to $497.00 per seat and are available either on an annual basis or a three-year commitment. A number of 5, 10, and 20 Game Ticket Packages are also available. The Sea Dogs are currently taking reservations for Sky Boxes, Picnics, Birthday Parties, and other group outings.

The ticket office will be open 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 13th.

The 2022 season will be the Sea Dogs' 29th season in Portland and 20th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs open the season on Friday, April 8th at Hadlock Field against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

